A Fontana Police Department car was involved in a traffic collision with a pickup truck during the early morning hours of Aug. 19.
The officer in the vehicle was transported to a local hospital to be checked out for minor injuries, police said.
The person in the pickup truck was also evaluated for possible injuries.
This was the second time this month that a Fontana P.D. officer was injured in a traffic collision.
