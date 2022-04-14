Two new police officers and two reserve officers were sworn in during the Fontana City Council meeting on April 12.
• Police Officer Travis Marshall comes to the Fontana Police Department with patrol experience from the Moreno Valley Station of the Riverside Sheriff’s Department. He also serves the United States as a current member of the Navy Reserves.
• Police Officer Toni Lozano recently graduated from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Academy. She grew up in Los Angeles County. She played softball at the University of La Verne and recently earned her bachelor’s degree. She worked for the university’s Campus Safety Department as a dispatcher and safety officer.
• Reserve Police Officer Troy Pennington has been a doctor for almost two decades. He grew up in Michigan and Texas. After earning his medical education/credentials, he has been working at a local hospital. He has also been instrumental in the development of medical protocols within the region that assist first responders in providing better care for the communities they serve.
• Reserve Police Officer Stephen DuMontier will be fulfilling his reserve duties as SWAT medic/doctor with IVS. He was born and raised in St. Louis, Missouri. He was a medical officer in the Navy and is currently an ER physician at a local hospital.
