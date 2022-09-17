The Fontana City Council officially welcomed a new officer, John Isaacs, to the Fontana Police Department during the Sept. 13 meeting.
Isaacs was sworn in by Mayor Acquanetta Warren after being introduced by Police Chief Billy Green.
Isaacs, a graduate of Fontana High School, served with distinction in the U.S. Navy before returning to Fontana to fulfill his goal of becoming an officer in his hometown, Green said.
