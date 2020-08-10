Officer Chad Ebli recently joined the Fontana Police Department, according to a recent Facebook post by the P.D.
Ebli came to Fontana after spending eight years with the Montclair Police Department.
In Montclair, he worked a variety of special assignments, including field training officer, Major Accident Investigation Team investigator, and Specialized Enforcement Team member.
He has a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Cal State San Bernardino and is looking forward to completing Fontana P.D.'s FTO program and work a variety of specialized assignments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.