The Fontana Police Department is welcoming two new officers.
Andrew Larsen and Alex Yanez have joined the force, according to the P.D.'s Facebook page.
Larsen graduated from the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Academy in March and is currently in the P.D.'s Field Training program. Prior to becoming an officer, he worked as a surgical veterinary technician. He has a bachelor's degree in criminal justice.
Yanez previously worked for the city and was a Police Explorer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.