Additional officers from the Fontana Police Department will be out on patrol over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend looking for drivers suspected of driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.
The P.D. remains committed to keeping the public safe when they are traveling, said Sgt. Dave Lally.
“We want everyone to be as safe as possible, especially when they are on the road during the holidays,” Lally said.
Drivers caught driving impaired and charged with a first-time DUI face an average of $13,500 in fines and penalties, as well as a suspended license.
Funding for this program was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
