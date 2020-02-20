The Fontana Police Department will be conducting a DUI/driver’s license checkpoint on Saturday, Feb. 22.
The checkpoint will be at an undisclosed location within the city limits between the hours of 8 p.m. and 3 a.m.
Officers will be looking for signs of alcohol and/or drug impairment and officers will also be checking drivers for proper licensing.
Funding for this checkpoint is provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.