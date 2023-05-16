The Fontana Police Department will be providing firearm safety training for persons looking to get, or update, their firearm safety certificate.
The training will take place on Saturday, May 27 from 9 a.m. to noon at the Fontana Police Station EOC, 17005 Upland Avenue.
After the class, attendees will receive a coupon for a free firearm safety test and certificate. The certificate is valid for five years and must be current to purchase firearms or apply for a CCW.
The class will include basic California gun law information as well as a firearm safety demonstration. There will also be drawings and giveaways, including a gun lock to all who attend.
Seats are limited, so interested persons are urged to register at www.sccsf.org to reserve their seat. A valid California ID or driver's license is required to attend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.