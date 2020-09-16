The Fontana Police Department will be resuming its DUI/driver's license checkpoints.
The P.D. generally conducts checkpoints several times each year, but earlier this year the events were put on hold for several months because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Now, however, a checkpoint has been announced for Saturday, Sept. 19 from 8 p.m. to 3 a.m. at an undisclosed location within the city limits.
Checkpoint locations are based on the history of DUI crashes and arrests, police said. During the checkpoint, officers will look for signs that drivers are under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs, as well as check drivers for valid licenses.
In 2018, 1,069 people were killed on California roads in crashes involving drivers who had a blood alcohol content over the legal limit (.08 or above).
Last year alone, Fontana P.D. officers investigated DUI collisions which resulted in seven fatalities and 96 injuries.
A DUI charge is not cheap. Drivers charged with DUI face an average of $13,500 in fines and penalties, as well as a suspended license and possible jail time.
Funding for this program was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.