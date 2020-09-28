The Fontana Police Department is urging local residents to make sure to comply with all seat belt and safety seat mandates while in their vehicles.
While 90 percent of front seat passengers were observed using seat belts nationwide, the observed seat belt rate of back seat passengers was just 76 percent, according to the Governors Highway Safety Association.
"No matter where you are in a vehicle, you should be buckled up," the Fontana P.D. said in a news release.
In California, the fine for a seat belt violation is $162. The fine for not securing a child in a child safety seat is $490.
Under California law, children under two years old who weigh under 40 pounds or are under 40 inches tall must ride in a rear-facing car seat. Children under the age of eight or under 4’ 9” tall must be secured in a car or booster seat.
Fontana P.D. officers will be conducting two targeted enforcement details for seat belt and safety seat violations this week.
"Our goal is to keep our community members and their families safe," the P.D. said in the news release.
Funding for this program is provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
