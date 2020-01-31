The Fontana Police Department is reminding fans attending Super Bowl watch parties to get a safe ride home after the game.
“If you plan on drinking, plan for a ride home with a sober driver,” Sergeant Dave Lally said. “Whether your team wins or loses, you’ll always get the ‘W’ by not drinking and driving.”
Super Bowl LIV falls on Sunday, Feb. 2, and Fontana Police officers will be watching, ready to flag those suspected of driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.
The Fontana P.D. reminds drivers that driving under the influence of anything that impairs is illegal, including prescriptions, over the counter or illicit drugs and marijuana.
"If you take prescription drugs, be mindful of side effects, especially if there is a driving or operating machinery warning on the label," Lally said.
"If you’re hosting a watch party, be a team player and have plenty of snacks and non-alcoholic drinks available for designated sober drivers. If a designated sober driver decides to have a drink, make sure someone else who hasn’t been drinking is available to come pick everyone up. Anyone who sees a drunk driver should call 911."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.