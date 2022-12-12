The Fontana Police Department wants to remind residents of the dangers of driving impaired and is urging them to celebrate the holiday season responsibly by not driving under the influence.
From Dec. 14 through New Year’s Day, the Fontana P.D. will have additional officers on patrol looking for drivers suspected of being under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs. The extra enforcement effort is part of a national campaign, Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over, with the goal of stopping suspected impaired drivers who put others on the road at risk.
According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), 11,654 people were killed in car crashes nationwide in 2020 that involved an alcohol-impaired driver, or one person every 45 minutes.
Police are encouraging everyone to stay in for the night or have a “go safely” game plan by scheduling a ride or designating a sober driver if they plan to consume alcohol.
However, impaired driving is not just from alcohol. Marijuana, prescription medications or over-the-counter drugs may also impair.
“The holidays are a special time of year for many, and we want drivers to act responsibly,” Sergeant Kurt Schlotterbeck said. “This enforcement period allows us to get the message out that driving impaired is an illegal, senseless behavior that takes lives.”
Funding for this program is provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
