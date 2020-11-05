The Fontana Police Department will hold another DUI checkpoint this weekend.
The checkpoint will take place on Saturday, Nov. 7 from 8 p.m. to 3 a.m. at an undisclosed location within the Fontana city limits.
Checkpoint locations are chosen based on a history of DUI crashes and arrests. The primary purpose of checkpoints is not to make arrests, but to promote public safety by deterring drivers from driving impaired, police said.
During the checkpoint, officers will look for signs that drivers are under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.
Funding for this program was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
