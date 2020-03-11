The Fontana Police Department will be conducting another DUI/driver's license checkpoint this weekend.
The checkpoint will be held on Saturday, March 14 from 8 p.m. to 3 a.m. at an undisclosed location within the city limits.
Officers will look for signs that drivers are under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs, and officers will also check drivers for valid licenses.
The March 14 operation will be dedicated to the memory of Haven Alexandria Penman, who lost her life on Jan. 18, 2013.
Funding for this program was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.