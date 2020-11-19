The Fontana Police Department will hold another DUI checkpoint this weekend.
The checkpoint will take place on Saturday, Nov. 21 from 8 p.m. to 3 a.m. at an undisclosed location within the Fontana city limits.
Checkpoint locations are chosen based on a history of DUI crashes and arrests. The primary purpose of checkpoints is not to make arrests, but to promote public safety by deterring drivers from driving impaired, the P.D. said.
During the checkpoint, officers will look for signs that drivers are under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.
“The safety of our community is and always will be our mission,” Sergeant David Lally said. “We are still out there in the middle of a pandemic because driving under the influence is still dangerous and puts a further strain on critical resources.”
The Fontana P.D. reminds the public that impaired driving is not just from alcohol. Some prescription medications or over-the-counter drugs may interfere with driving.
"Always follow directions for use and read warning labels about driving or 'operating heavy machinery,' which includes driving a car," Lally said.
While medicinal and recreational marijuana are legal, driving under the influence of marijuana is illegal.
"If you plan on drinking or taking medications that may impact your ability to drive safely, plan on staying at home," Lally said.
Drivers charged with DUI face an average of $13,500 in fines and penalties, as well as a suspended license.
Funding for this program was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
