The Fontana Police Department was very involved in spreading good cheer and handing out toys to children during the holiday season.
One of the big highlights for the department came on Dec. 22, when the K9 Unit paid a visit to the Kaiser Hospital Children's Unit. The K9s and handlers delivered toys provided by RDO Equipment in Riverside and the K9 Pals.
"This annual event is such a joyous and fulfilling time to see the children interact with the K9s and forget what they are going through for a short period of time. The smiles are something we never forget," the Fontana P.D. said in a Facebook post.
In another post, the P.D. said: "It’s been a great season collecting toys from so many generous organizations and schools, and giving those toys to families and children. Our Officers, Animal Service Officers, Community Service Officers, and volunteers have been busy handing out these toys and spreading cheer. We would like to thank you all for your support and making the City of Fontana the great city it is."
