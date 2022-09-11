Dispatcher Justine Mojarro was named the Fontana Police Department’s Non-Sworn Employee of the Month in June.
Back in March, Mojarro found a scholarship opportunity available for four women in the 911 profession to attend the NENA (National Emergency Number Association) Conference in Louisville, Kentucky from June 11-16. Mojarro was notified on May 6 that she was selected as a winner of the 2022 Women in 911 Alliance Scholarship.
As part of the selection process, Mojarro wrote an essay to address the question: “Given the opportunity to make one significant impact or improvement to the field of emergency communication, what would it be and why?”
Mojarro decided to explore ideas and opportunities that could positively impact and improve the overall mental health of those who work in the 911 profession.
Given the opportunity, she wants to develop a “Dispatch Hotline” to serve as a resource for dispatchers who have endured an overly stressful situation to confide with someone who can relate on a more personal and emotional level. She recognizes that the dispatch profession is not only physically exhausting but also emotionally and mentally exhausting. Her dream is to have a hotline available 24/7 that is completely anonymous, utilizing volunteer dispatchers or former dispatchers who are familiar to the needs of a dispatcher in distress who would not only be good listeners, but could also provide useful and effective advice on how to deal with specific and unique situations that only a dispatcher could understand.
“Justine is not only a highly motivated individual with a strong work ethic, but she has also become a valuable member of our Dispatch Center and is sincerely committed to providing the best level of service to the community,” said Fontana Police Captain Angela Stover. “Justine exhibits many qualities that are essential to the success of any 911 Dispatch Center, and her recent attendance at the NENA Conference was not only a benefit to Justine and the department, but to the 911 industry in general.”
