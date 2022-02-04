Dispatcher Anissa Scheer and three other dispatchers have been honored as the Fontana Police Department’s Non-Sworn Employees of the Month for December 2021 for their fine work in helping authorities arrest a carjacking suspect after a very long and wild pursuit.
The incident took place on Dec. 14 at about 10:45 p.m., when Scheer informed patrol officers of the suspect vehicle and the pursuit ensued. The suspect drove from Fontana onto the eastbound Route 210 Freeway and then exited and re-entered the freeway several times at a high rate of speed.
“As Scheer did an outstanding job on the radio communicating with the units, the entire team was hard at work answering numerous calls for service, and notifying numerous outside agencies of the pursuit,” said Fontana P.D. Lieutenant Doug ImHof.
The pursuit eventually made its way to Indio in Riverside County, where pursuing officers had to abandon the chase due to a lack of fuel.
However, the Fontana dispatchers — Amy Blessinger, Diana Zick, Melody Mundrick, and Scheer — had already notified Imperial County authorities of the situation, and they were able to locate the suspect using the description and information given.
“The entire team should be commended for their excellent teamwork during a very stressful and complicated pursuit,” ImHof said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.