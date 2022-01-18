A group of Fontana Police Department Explorers performed very well in a Tactical Competition in Arizona during the weekend of Jan. 15-16, bringing home several top awards.
“They did an amazing job,” said Fontana Public Information Officers Daniel Romero and Jennie Venzor.
The annual competition, which featured 24 Explorer teams from five states, took place at the police and fire training facility at the Chandler, AZ Police Department.
The 10 Fontana participants were:
• Parjeet Dhillon - Explorer Captain
• Kevin Min - Explorer Lieutenant
• Regina Barajas - Explorer Lieutenant
• Isaac Zelaya - Explorer Sergeant
• Jesse Gutierrez - Explorer Sergeant
• John Vasquez - Explorer Sergeant
• Lesly Martinez - Explorer Sergeant
• Jesse Mejia - Explorer Corporal
• Alberto Gutierrez - Explorer Corporal
• Aitiana Almazo - Explorer
As a team, the Fontana group took first place in the categories of officer down rescue and unknown alarm/building clearing.
As a five-man team, the locals achieved first place in the tactical relay race. As a two-man team, they attained third place in the sniper shoot.
In addition, Almazo obtained first place in the female obstacle course, Mejia took third place in the tactical bungee run, and Vasquez captured fourth place in the male three-mile run.
