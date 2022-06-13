The Fontana Police Department Explorers turned in a superb performance at a national competition last weekend.
Fontana Explorer Post 531 took second place overall at the Las Vegas Explorer ExCon Competition and finished in the top three in four of the 10 different patrol-related scenarios.
"Our explorers competed with 24 other teams from all over the nation in these challenging and realistic scenarios. Post 531 adapted and overcame these challenges and pushed through," said Fontana P.D. Public Information Officer Daniel Romero.
Fontana Explorers were awarded the following trophies in specific categories:
• 1st place in Crime Scene Investigation
• 2nd place in Vehicle Ambush
• 3rd place in Honor Guard
• 3rd in Active Assailant.
