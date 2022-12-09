The Fontana Police Officers Association partnered with Ronald McDonald House and numerous other local organizations to create a Winter Wonderland for current and former guests of the House that Love Built.
The event was held on Dec. 3, when the Fontana POA cooked meals for the families while an arts and crafts booth was staffed by volunteers from Walmart. Also helping were the Sons of the American Legion, Home Depot, local firefighters, the CHP, Teamsters, and Fontana Foundation of Hope.
A local community group of Disney Princesses attended the event to take photos with the families and kids.
“It is wonderful because the chance to be photographed with the Princesses really lifts the spirits of kids,” said Karen Hooper, the executive director of Ronald McDonald House Inland Empire.
Jason Delair, the president of Fontana POA, said: “Ronald McDonald House is important for us. Our members who are off-duty police officers regularly volunteer to prepare meals for the families and they help with the annual Walk for Kids fundraiser held right here in Fontana.”
Delair echoed Hooper’s message that the goal is making the lives of children in the hospital, along with their families, much more comfortable, warm, and welcoming throughout the year.
