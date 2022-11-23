The Fontana Police Officers Association (POA) partnered with Working Dogs for Warriors in their Thanksgiving food basket giveaway on Nov. 22.
The Fontana POA donated 50 bags of pasta, 50 packages of butter, and 50 blocks of cheese.
The POA is the professional association composed of all the corporals, detectives, and police officers at the Fontana Police Department.
Working Dogs for Warriors is dedicated to helping military and police personnel who suffer from Post Traumatic Stress Disorder and traumatic brain injury by training and donating service dogs to veterans and first responders. Working Dogs for Warriors focuses on helping improve their lives.
