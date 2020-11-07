Twelve firearms were confiscated and two suspects were arrested during an investigation by police in Fontana on Nov. 6, according to the Fontana Police Department.
A search warrant was written for a location in Fontana and the operation was carried out by the Rapid Response Team (RRT), police said in a Facebook post.
Upon the service of the search warrant, officers located 12 firearms, which included 80 percent guns, firearms with the serial numbers removed and a device for manufacturing firearms, police said.
In addition, body armor was found, including a jacket with body armor built in.
There were also illegal narcotics and narcotic paraphernalia, police said.
