A suspect was arrested when it was discovered that he was driving a stolen truck that had many stolen televisions inside, according to the Fontana Police Department.
On Dec. 7, Fontana patrol officers located a stolen U-haul truck. After conducting a traffic stop and taking the suspect into custody, officers saw the televisions in the back of the truck.
The TVs were found to be stolen from Walmart before they made it to the distribution center.
The suspect was booked on charges of possession of the stolen vehicle and possession of stolen property, along with a violation of his parole.
