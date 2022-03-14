A motorcyclist was injured in a traffic collision in Fontana on March 10, according to the Fontana Police Department.
The incident occurred at about 11:28 p.m. in the intersection of Cherry and Slover avenues in the southwestern area of the city.
The motorcyclist was struck by a semi truck and was transported to Arrowhead Regional Medical Center in critical condition.
The driver of the semi remained at the scene and was cooperating with investigators.
In other police news:
----- ON MARCH 11, a traffic collision occurred in the 14800 block of Baseline Avenue in the northern area of Fontana.
The incident took place at about 8:27 p.m. and involved a 2005 Honda Pilot and a 2015 Chevy Silverado.
San Bernardino County Fire/Medics responded and treated both drivers for minor injuries at the scene, said Fontana P.D. Public Information Officer Daniel Romero.
Both vehicles were towed at the owners' request.
----- THIS PAST WEEK, officers made five separate arrests involving occupied stolen vehicles, police said.
The arrests took place on the following days and locations:
March 8 -- Sierra and Terra Vista
March 8 -- Sierra and Jurupa
March 9 -- Cherry and Foothill
March 9 -- Cherry and Foothill
March 12 -- Sierra and Sierra Lakes Parkway.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.