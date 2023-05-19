Local residents are invited to beat the heat this summer and take advantage of the City of Fontana Community Services Department’s many aquatics programs and pool events.
With pools opening on Saturday, May 27, there will be plenty of activities to stay active and best of all, stay cool.
This summer, the city will be offering recreational swimming, swimming lessons, Dive-In Movies, and other events, which are designed to create a family-fun atmosphere that everyone can enjoy.
----- THE SUMMER will kick off with a Water Safety Challenge Event on Saturday, May 20 from noon to 4 p.m. at the Fontana Park Aquatic Center.
This free event will help reinforce the importance of water safety awareness and drowning prevention.
There will be live music by the Sugar Rush band, educational booths, local community resources and recreational swimming. Attendees need to make sure to bring their own swimwear.
----- RECREATIONAL SWIMMING will be available at the following locations:
• Fontana Park Aquatic Center, 15610 Summit Avenue
• Don Day Pool, 14501 Live Oak Avenue
• Heritage Pool, 7350 W. Liberty Parkway
• Miller Pool, 17004 Arrow Boulevard
• Martin Tudor Splash Park, 11660 Sierra Avenue.
All aquatic facilities will be open for operations on Memorial Day weekend, the Fourth of July, and Labor Day weekend.
Each Fontana pool offers different amenities such as lawn chairs, diving boards, and water slides. Regular admission fees apply.
----- DIVE-IN MOVIE NIGHTS will take place from June 9 to July 29 on Fridays at the Heritage Pool and Saturdays at the Don Day Pool from 7 to 10 p.m. The movie starts at 8:15 p.m., and regular admission fees will apply.
In addition, a “Swim-2-Win” Swim Meet will be held on Saturday, July 29 from 8 a.m. to noon at the Fontana Park Aquatic Center. Check-in starts at 7:30 a.m. This event is free and open to registered swim lesson participants.
----- FOR MORE information about all aquatics programs and summer hours, contact the Fontana Park Aquatic Center at (909) 854-5111 or visit Aquatics.Fontana.org.
