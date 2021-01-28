Many Fontana residents are concerned about losing their homes because of the economic crisis caused by the coronavirus, but help will be available.
CityLink, in partnership with the City of Fontana, has funding to assist Fontana residents with rental assistance and rapid re-housing through Emergency Solutions Grants, according to Anna Ulibarri, who coordinates CityLink's services.
"If you have been affected with income loss, loss of job or other mitigating circumstances because of COVID-19, live in the City of Fontana, and need assistance, you can contact our lead case manager at (909) 803-1059, ext. 2204 for program details," Ulibarri said.
Landlords or property managers who wish to assist their tenants can also contact the lead case manager at the same phone
number, Ulibarri said.
CityLink also has funding to assist families with one-time mortgage assistance for those who have been affected with income loss, loss of job or other mitigating circumstances due to the coronavirus pandemic, she said.
In addition, CityLink facilitates a weekly mobile food distribution on Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. CityLink is located at 8440 Nuevo Avenue.
For information about other services, persons can contact the CityLink main office at (909) 803-1059.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.