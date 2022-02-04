The City of Fontana announced its Public Works Department Employees of the Year for 2021 during the City Council meeting on Jan. 25.
“Each year the Public Works Department management team selects one employee from each division who regularly demonstrates a high level of consistency, responsiveness, and reliability as they perform their daily work activities,” said Public Works Manager Dan West.
The honorees were:
• Benjamin Parra, Streets and Utilities Division
Parra started his career with the city in 1986 as a Maintenance Services Worker 1. Since then, he has held various job titles and responsibilities that have ultimately led him to his current position of Pump Maintenance Technician.
“Ben is involved with the maintenance of the City’s sewer lift stations and our residents can sleep well at night knowing that Ben’s job knowledge and abilities keep everything running smooth in that department,” West said.
• William Byrne, Fleet and Facilities Division
Byrne was hired by the city in June of 2012 as a Maintenance Services Worker I in the Streets and Utilities Division. Within a year he was promoted to his current position as a Maintenance Services Worker II with the facilities maintenance workgroup.
“William possesses excellent carpentry skills and displays great attention to detail. He has been involved with many of the recent City Hall office re-modeling projects, and the recent lighting upgrade work at the City Hall campus and Police Department building,” West said.
• Ivan Torres, Parks and Landscape Division
Torres was hired in early 2014 as a part-time Maintenance Assistant and by the end of the year had obtained a full-time position as a Maintenance Services Worker I in the Streets and Utilities division. He was promoted to a Maintenance Services Worker II for the Parks and Landscape Division in September of 2016 and soon after that obtained his current position as Tree Trimmer Specialist.
“Ivan is a dedicated employee with a strong work ethic. In addition to his tree trimming duties, Ivan also helps to oversee and manage the Military Banner Program,” West said.
• Armando Martinez, Management Division
Martinez was hired in 2005 as a Maintenance Services Worker I and within a year was promoted to the Tree Trimmer Specialist position. In 2013, he was promoted to Parks and Landscape Supervisor, overseeing in-house parks maintenance crews and contractor provided services. In August of 2020, he obtained his current position of Public Works Manager over the Fleet and Facilities workgroup.
“Armando is a quick learner with excellent management skills. In addition to his Fleet and Facilities duties, he also manages our Environmental Services workgroup and regularly participates in meetings and negotiations with outside agencies such as the Inland Empire Utilities Agency,” West said.
