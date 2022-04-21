The City of Fontana Public Works Department is restarting its monthly volunteer park cleanup program.
The next cleanup event will be held on Saturday, April 23 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Martin Tudor Jurupa Hills Regional Park, 11925 Sierra Avenue in southern Fontana.
The volunteer work consists of picking up trash, raking, trimming, shoveling, and sweeping.
Residents who are interested in learning more about volunteering can call the Public Works Department at (909) 350-6760 or email ffix@fontana.org.
