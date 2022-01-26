Keith Kramer has retired as the director of the Fontana Public Works Department.
Kramer started his career with the city in 1989. He worked in the Engineering Department for 11 years before moving to the Public Works Department, where he had a variety of responsibilities, including overseeing the road maintenance program. He was promoted to the position of director in 2020.
“It’s been a fantastic ride,” Kramer said after being recognized by the Fontana City Council during the Jan. 25 meeting. He said he was honored to be employed by the city and thanked the people who worked with him.
He was involved in several major projects over the past 32 years, including the Jack Bulik Skate Park in 2002.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.