Fontana ranks among the Top 10 cities in the United States for personal income growth, according to a new report by SmartAsset.
Using U.S. Census Bureau data, the financial services firm found that median household income in Fontana grew from $80,800 in 2019 to $93,851 in 2021, a 16.15 percent increase. That’s more than five times the rate of median household income growth across the nation during that period.
Fontana was listed at No. 9 among the 124 large cities (defined as having a population of 200,000 or higher) that were studied by SmartAsset.
“Of the 10 cities where income has increased most, Fontana has the second-highest percentage of households earning at least $100,000 (12.43 percent),” said Patrick Villanova of SmartAsset.
Mayor Acquanetta Warren was pleased that the city received its high rating.
“This is great news for our residents, and shows how our commitment to bringing good jobs to Fontana is paying off. We are proud to serve as the economic and workforce hub of the Inland Empire,” Warren said.
With 103,200 workers, Fontana is home to the largest labor force in San Bernardino County, according to data collected by the California Employment Development Department. This will only increase in the years ahead as the city’s population continues to grow. According to the Southern California Association of Governments, Fontana will add another 75,000 people between now and 2045.
In the SmartAsset study, San Bernardino was the No. 1-ranked city in the nation in median income growth, rising from $49,721 in 2019 to $65,311 in 2021, a 31.35 percent increase. However, relatively few households (6.93 percent) in San Bernardino earn $100,000 or more per year.
The top 10 cities and their rate of income growth, according to the report:
1. San Bernardino, California — 31.35 percent
2. Huntsville, Alabama — 30.21 percent
3. Moreno Valley, California — 21.99 percent
4. Winston-Salem, North Carolina — 21.65 percent
5. Toledo, Ohio — 20.27 percent
6. Fayetteville, North Carolina — 17.90 percent
7. Indianapolis, Indiana — 17.76 percent
8. Stockton, California — 17.38 percent
9. Fontana, California — 16.15 percent
10. Fresno, California — 15.22 percent
To view the complete report, visit:
https://smartasset.com/data-studies/where-income-increased-most-2023
