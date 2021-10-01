Fontana ranks as one of the nation’s top cities in which Hispanics and Latinos fare best economically, according to a new report.
In celebration and recognition of Hispanic and Latino Heritage Month, the financial technology company SmartAsset analyzed data on 120 of the largest U.S. cities in order to draw conclusions for the study.
Fontana ranked No. 13 in the United States and was one of five Inland Empire cities to be listed in the top 25. Those other I.E. cities were Rancho Cucamonga (No. 3), Corona (No. 14), Riverside (No. 22), and Moreno Valley (No. 25), the report said.
Miramar, Florida, where the median Hispanic household income is $90,684, was ranked No. 1 on the nationwide list.
SmartAsset considered various factors in addition to household income in order to determine the rankings.
Fontana has a median Hispanic household income of $76,034, the report said. Other factors that were examined included:
• The Hispanic home ownership rate in Fontana is 62.95 percent, which is higher than most of the other cities in the top 25.
• However, the percent of Fontana’s Hispanic adults with a bachelor’s degree was 11.8 percent, lower than any other city in the top 20.
• The percent of business owners who are Hispanic in Fontana was 15.59 percent, higher than most of the cities in the rankings.
• The Hispanic poverty rate in Fontana is 12.4 percent, which is higher than most of the other highly ranked cities.
The top 15 cities on the list are:
1. Miramar, FL
2. Pembroke Pines, FL
3. Rancho Cucamonga, CA
4. Gilbert, AZ
5. Naperville, IL
6. Washington, D.C. (tie)
6. Hollywood, FL (tie)
8. Peoria, AZ
9. Chula Vista, CA
10. Oceanside, CA
11. Port St. Lucie, FL
12. Fort Lauderdale, FL
13. FONTANA, CA
14. Corona, CA
15. Cape Coral, FL
—— HISPANICS and Latinos make up almost 19 percent of the U.S. population and almost 70 percent of Fontana’s population.
According to the National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals, they are becoming an increasingly important economic force, with almost 9 million homeowners nationwide, after growing by more than 700,000 homeowner households in 2020, the report said.
Furthermore, the Urban Institute said that the net growth of homeowners between 2020 and 2040 will be driven by people of color, and Hispanics are poised to take the lead with an expected growth of 4.8 million, the report said.
The full report, including the methodology and key findings, can be found here:
https://smartasset.com/data-studies/where-hispanics-and-latinos-fare-best-economically-2021-study
