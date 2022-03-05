Last year, the City of Fontana received $50.2 million in federal funds thanks to the American Rescue Plan Act, a giant stimulus plan that was approved by Congress.
Now the City Council is deciding exactly how the huge windfall will be spent, and tackling the homelessness crisis is a top priority.
Staff is recommending that the city spend $8 million of that money on homeless prevention resources and a care center, according to the agenda for the upcoming City Council meeting on March 8.
All of the members of the City Council, as well as Police Chief Billy Green, have been emphatic in their desire to end homelessness in Fontana.
During a workshop in February, each of the members had an opportunity to list their preferences for projects to be funded, and they were in agreement on several items.
According to the staff recommendation, the city wants to spend $10 million on a parking structure as well as $5.8 million on the Cypress storm drain project, which would help control storm water flow through the area near Foothill Boulevard west of Sierra Avenue.
Continuing with a focus on infrastructure upgrades, the city is also seeking to spend $5 million on pavement rehabilitation and $4 million on park improvements.
Another $3 million would go toward the purchase of a helicopter for the Police Department.
City Council members originally proposed spending $10 million on a small business loan/grant program, but that funding has been reduced to $3 million.
Other projects include:
• Ventilation upgrade for city facilities — $2.5 million
• Fiber to city facilities — $2 million
• Septic to sewer — $2 million
• Employee retention/incentive — $1.7 million.
Additional projects would receive smaller amounts.
