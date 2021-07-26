After weeks of high temperatures, Fontana and other parts of Southern California received some rainfall on July 26, but it will not be nearly enough to address the drought conditions that have returned to the state.
The brief period of rain was expected to end quickly, and temperatures were anticipated to go back up into the 90s in Fontana on July 27 and stay there the rest of the week.
It will be important for residents to conserve water as the hot temperatures continue during the summer months, experts said.
Back in April, Gov. Gavin Newsom issued a state of emergency proclamation in response to very dry conditions affecting much of the state. California has experienced less than 50 percent of its normal precipitation over the past two years.
In a statement to its customers, Fontana Water Company acknowledged the "tremendous actions taken by our customers" to continue conserving water year after year since the last drought.
"The Governor’s drought proclamation is a reminder to our customers to continue conserving water to ensure we have sufficient water supplies should drought conditions continue in to next year," the company said.
----- HERE are some tips to help residents save water:
Outdoor:
• Install a smart sprinkler timer and save up to 120 gallons per day.
• Water your yard early in the morning or late in the evening to reduce evaporation. Save up to 25 gallons a day.
• Use a broom instead of a hose to clean the driveway and save up to 21 gallons each time.
• Replace part of your lawn with California friendly plants and save thousands of gallons a month.
Indoor:
• Fix leaking faucets and running toilets. Save up to 20 gallons a day.
• Turn off the water when you brush your teeth and shorten your showers to 5 minutes. Save up to 25 gallons a day.
• Wash full loads of laundry and save between 15 and 40 gallons each time.
• Install a new high efficiency toilet and save up to 40 gallons per day.
Residents can learn more about water conservation at www.fontanawater.com, www.bewaterwise.com and www.socalwatersmart.com.
