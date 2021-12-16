Dr. Angela Sadler Williamson, a 17-year resident of Fontana and 73rd Los Angeles Area Emmy Awards nominee for her documentary, “My Life With Rosie,” will premiere a new documentary on PBS about the creators of the New York Times best-selling book series, “Chicken Soup for the Soul” later this month.
“Authentic Conversations: Deep Talk with the Masters” follows three of the nation’s top motivational speakers. Co-creators of “Chicken Soup for the Soul” Jack Canfield and Patty Aubery, along with international best-selling author and book publisher of the “Inspired Impact” series Kate Butler, tell their stories about pivotal moments that led to unprecedented success. These conversations provide insight into their personal journey of loss and triumph to the life they are living today.
KLCS PBS will air this documentary on Sunday, Dec. 26 at 9 p.m., Monday, Dec. 27 at 10 p.m., and Tuesday, Dec. 28 at 4 a.m.
Williamson’s mission is to produce documentaries that inspire change and give people hope. She loves sharing “unknown stories” about people we think we know.
“When I produced my first documentary about my cousin, Rosa Parks, I wanted the world to learn about a person who wasn’t taught to us in our history books,” said Williamson. “I’m using this same philosophy in my second documentary — I want people to learn more about Jack, Patty and Kate.”
Williamson produced, directed, and wrote the first feature documentary about Parks, the famous civil rights icon, and her aunt, Carolyn Williamson Green. This film has been on PBS and is currently streaming on Amazon.
For this new documentary, the interviews were originally conducted for Williamson’s interview show on KLCS PBS; however, a simple conversation with Aubery inspired her to share them with a wider audience.
“I have seen Jack interviewed with so many people and this is the most authentic interview I've seen him give,” said Aubery.
“I just knew that I had to share these interviews beyond my local TV show,” added Williamson. “I needed the most influential motivational speakers in one documentary special.”
Williamson is a former producer/writer at FOX 11 Television and Fox Sports West/Prime Ticket in Los Angeles and is an associate professor at Rio Hondo Community College in Whittier. She currently hosts “Everybody with Angela Williamson” on KLCS PBS every Wednesday at 10:30 p.m.
Interested persons can follow “Authentic Conversations: Deep Talk with the Masters” at: https://www.facebook.com/AuthenticConversationsDocumentary
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.