Marissa Ann McIntire of Fontana has successfully completed cadet training at the California Highway Patrol (CHP) Academy.
She is assigned to duty at the CHP’s Altadena Area office.
McIntire graduated from Etiwanda High School in 2009. Then she continued her education by obtaining a Bachelor of Arts degree in graphic design at Cal Poly Pomona.
Prior to attending the CHP Academy, McIntire worked as a graphic designer for Concordia Supply in Rancho Cucamonga.
She was one of 128 new officers who were sworn in after completing 27 weeks of training at the CHP Academy in West Sacramento.
