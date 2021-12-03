Long-time Fontana resident Chris Dunak celebrated her 100th birthday on Dec. 1, and her friends and family members are honoring a woman who has led a truly remarkable life.
Many of her early years in France were filled with physical pain, but she overcame a series of maladies, and she later played a very small but noteworthy role in the country’s liberation from the Nazis during World War II.
Then she met Carl Dunak, who had been serving in the U.S. military, and they married and began anew in America.
“Chris embraced her life in America with relish,” said Brenda Dunak, her daughter-in-law, who has enjoyed long conversations with her and wrote down many details about her experiences.
Chris (whose full name is Christiane Augustine Jeanne LaMaire de Marschal-Dunak) was born on Dec. 1, 1921 in Paris.
At the age of 8 in 1929, she contracted scarlet fever. Then in 1930, she went swimming in a tributary of the Seine River and came down with typhoid fever.
“She was hospitalized at the children’s hospital in Paris where they shaved her head,” Brenda Dunak said. “She recalls that they put ice on her head, her heart and on her tummy. At home they burned her bedding and her toys. She refused to eat and ran a 106 degree fever for 22 days.”
After she was released from the hospital, she was sent to a sanitarium for a year and was weighed every week to be sure she was gaining.
“While staying at this sanitarium, she had surgery on her left ear. There was a staph infection in her middle ear to the bone. There weren’t any antibiotics or pain medication at that time. She had to be tied to her bed to keep her from disturbing the dressings,” Brenda said.
“When she was around 14 years of age, she suffered with back pain. She was sent to a preventorium in the Alps for one year. (It is now a famous ski resort). After she returned to Paris, she went to her doctor and it was determined that she had caught tuberculosis while at the special preventorium.”
A diagnosis required plaster castings for one year, and during the time of enduring this treatment, she had recurrent issues with her ear and eventually had to have five ear surgeries. In 1945, she became one of the first people in Paris to receive the new “wonder drug” — penicillin, Brenda said.
“Christiane was never fully cured of the staph infection. The infection remains in the mastoid bone of her left ear to this very day,” Brenda said.
----- CHRIS DUNAK was a “vibrant young lady” who eventually chose to get involved in the Girl Scouts, Brenda said. She split time in school between Paris and boarding school at the Sisters of Charity of St. Louis Convent in Vannes in Brittany.
“Another opportunity presented itself for Christiane to work for the minister of agriculture before he managed one resistance cell group in Paris during the Nazi occupation,” Brenda said. “He was interested in bringing (Charles) de Gaulle back to Paris and placed in power.
“Christiane’s job was to shadow those who had specific messages to be delivered throughout the city. Once the message was delivered, she would make her way back to their assigned quarters and let them know if it was successful. I asked her how it could be determined that the one receiving the vital message wouldn’t be a German in disguise? I was told that the message holder would perhaps sing a little French nursery rhyme and the one to receive would finish the song or rhyme — something that the Germans wouldn’t be familiar with.”
One afternoon, Brenda said she was sitting alone with Chris in a doctor’s waiting room and she asked if she had ever shared about what it was like when the Germans invaded Paris.
“It was as though she traveled back in time …. She said that she could see soldiers marching in crisp clean uniforms, their boots were tall and very shiny. Their helmets we’re polished and there were important sorts of vehicles that preceded their orderly rows and perfectly timed marching. She said it was amazing to see the number of soldiers, and what it looked like as they marched. The effect of the scene was powerful.”
Then the Germans began to sing, and their voices were beautiful. But: “It was the most beautiful and the most horrific scene she had ever witnessed,” Brenda said.
After the liberation of France, there was a special dinner held for all the people who were instrumental in the demise of the German invasion, and some Americans attended this dinner as well, Brenda said.
“She said that the large old building where she was taken for this grand affair had snipers strategically situated on the roofline. It set the stage for a very interesting atmosphere,” she said.
An American presence after the war included the need for a motor pool manned by the Allied forces. Carl Dunak was assigned to the motor pool in Paris, and it was during this time when Chris was introduced to him.
“At some point, he proposed, she accepted and made her arrangements traveling by military ship to New York,” Brenda said.
Chris and Carl were married on Dec. 7, 1946. They lived in Ohio for a short time before moving to the West Coast and decided to settle in Fontana. Carl owned an air conditioning and heating business in the city.
Throughout the years, Chris has been a voracious reader and has also loved to travel, Brenda said.
“Her faith in God is very important to her. She is a member of the Seventh Day Adventist Church in Fontana,” Brenda said.
Her husband Carl passed away on July 16, 2000. The couple had four children — Gary John, Kenneth Jay, David James, and Chrissy Ann (who passed away on Nov. 27, 1988).
