A Fontana resident was killed in a traffic collision in Victorville on May 22, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff Coroner's Division.
At 12:27 a.m., officers of the California Highway Patrol and San Bernardino County Fire Department personnel responded to Interstate 15 at the Bear Valley Road off-ramp in Victorville. They were investigating a two-vehicle traffic collision that involved a passenger car and a parked semi-tractor and trailer.
When they arrived, 24-year-old Kentarri Currie, the driver of the passenger car, was pronounced deceased at the scene by Fire Department personnel.
The California Highway Patrol-Victorville Area office was investigating the incident.
