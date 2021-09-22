More than 80 lit bags decorated with the names of persons who have fought cancer were displayed during a ceremony on Sept. 18 at a Fontana townhome to send a powerful message of hope and to remind California and national lawmakers about the importance of ensuring the fight against cancer remains a top priority.
As a result of cancer patients’ increased vulnerability to the coronavirus, American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network (ACS CAN) volunteers didn’t travel for the annual Lights of Hope ceremony at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C., where tens of thousands of bags are displayed to honor cancer survivors and those lost to this horrible disease. Instead, many advocates stayed in their local communities while participating in a larger virtual event in all 50 states, Puerto Rico and Guam.
“Every year, Lights of Hope sends an important message to lawmakers that we need their support in the fight against cancer,” said Mercy Campos, ACS CAN volunteer and Fontana resident. “As we continue to emerge from the worst of the pandemic, cancer patients and survivors need to know we won’t stop advocating for them.”
Campos has seen the impact of cancer on families, and also as a breast cancer survivor knows the pain of losing loved ones to this dreaded disease. That’s why she said she is fundraising for Lights of Hope, so ACS CAN (which is marking its 20th anniversary) may continue its mission advocating for everyone affected by cancer, including the estimated 187,140 Californians who will receive a cancer diagnosis this year.
Campos said she is also making plans to attend the ACS Relay For Life Fontana/Rialto at Miller Park on Nov. 6 from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.
For more information about Lights of Hope, visit FightCancer.org/LightsofHope
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.