Fontana resident Kimberly Shiner, the associate vice president for University Development at Cal State San Bernardino, has been appointed vice chair for the executive board of Leadership California, a non-partisan, nonprofit organization dedicated to increasing the representation and influence of diverse women leaders across the state of California.
Shiner, who joined CSUSB in 2014, was part of the leadership team to implement and close the university’s largest comprehensive campaign, raising $54 million, exceeding its $50 million goal. The campaign included CSUSB’s single largest cash gift of $10 million to name the Jack H. Brown College of Business and Public Administration.
“I am grateful for the board’s confidence in me as I expand my service to Leadership California in this new role as part of the executive committee,” said Shiner. “We are at a critical moment in our history, and I look forward to bringing my continued passion and energy to increasing the influence of diverse women leaders across our state.”
“This is a well-deserved appointment and tribute to Ms. Shiner’s experience and leadership in higher education and nonprofit management,” said Robert J. Nava, vice president for University Advancement at Cal State San Bernardino. “Kim has distinguished herself in fundraising and developing programs to promote equity and inclusion in higher education and her extensive experience will complement the mission of Leadership California.”
Shiner, who has spent nearly 20 years as a professional in fundraising, public relations and community outreach, is passionate about service to the community, volunteerism and mentoring, having been inspired by her late great uncle, Los Angeles City Councilman Gilbert Lindsay, and her grandmother, Ozie B. Gonzaque, commissioner and former chair of the Housing Authority of the City of Los Angeles (HACLA).
She has also worked to advance her leadership skills, and is an alumna of the African American Board Leadership Institute (AABLI) and the Inland Empire Economic Partnership (IEEP) Regional Leadership Academy.
Prior to leading University Development at Cal State San Bernardino, Shiner was senior director for corporate and foundation relations and chief advancement officer for the then-CSUSB College of Business and Public Administration.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.