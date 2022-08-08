A 33-year-old Fontana man was arrested for allegedly shooting a man to death in Moreno Valley on Aug. 6, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.
At about 12:10 p.m., deputies from the Moreno Valley Sheriff Station responded to a report of a shooting in the area of Tea Rose Lane west of Blue Lupin Lane. Deputies arrived within minutes and located the victim with gunshot wounds. Emergency life-saving procedures were performed, but the victim succumbed to his injuries at the scene.
Deputies detained the suspect at the scene and identified several witnesses.
The victim was identified as Jason Williams, a 38-year-old resident of Riverside.
The suspect, Jerome Jackson, was arrested on charges of murder and child endangerment and was booked at the Robert Presley Detention Center.
This investigation is currently ongoing and no further information was released.
Persons who have information regarding this investigation are encouraged to call Investigator Alfaro with the Central Homicide Unit at (760) 393-3528 or Investigator Merrill at the Moreno Valley Sheriff Station at (951) 486-6700.
