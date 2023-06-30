Fontana resident R. Dale Evans, Sr. was installed as the 99th president of the California Nevada District Exchange Club.
Evans is the immediate past president of the Exchange Club of Fontana.
He is also the past president of the Exchange Club of Joliet, Illinois.
“It is an honor to serve as the first African-American president of the California Nevada Exchange Club,” Evans said. “I look forward to supporting and promoting the district clubs and building new clubs in the Inland Empire and beyond.”
He is married to Valerie Singleton-Evans, who presented the National Anthem at the opening ceremony.
