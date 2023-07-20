Following a national search, Fontana resident Christina Hassija has been named dean of the College of Social and Behavioral Sciences (CSBS) at Cal State San Bernardino.
Hassija will also hold an academic appointment as a tenured full professor in the Department of Psychology.
“I am honored to serve as dean of the College of Social and Behavioral Sciences and eager to continue my efforts to foster a culture of collaboration and support that empowers the success of CSUSB’s students, faculty and staff,” said Hassija, who was officially appointed July 1. “As a CSU alumni and educator with deep passion for ensuring equal opportunities and fostering the success of first-generation and diverse college students, I look forward to working collaboratively to foster a transformative learning environment that allows our students to break barriers, thrive and open doors to a brighter future.”
Hassija has held several leadership positions since joining CSUSB in 2013. Most recently, she served a one-year term as interim dean of the College of Social and Behavioral Sciences, where she oversaw 10 academic departments and two schools, and provided administrative leadership to 11 research centers and institutes.
Previous leadership positions have included chair for the Department of Psychology, director of the Office of Student Research, and director of the Community Counseling Center.
Among her numerous accomplishments, she developed and launched the CSBS Student Success Center, expanded opportunities for faculty development, created the CSBS Dean’s Student Advisory Board to channel student voices, and increased student participation in research by more than 100 percent.
She has authored dozens of publications and is the scholar support coordinator for a $1 million Tobacco-Related Disease Research Program grant.
“My vision for the future is to inspire, empower and nurture our students and faculty alike, cultivating a thriving academic community,” she said. “Together, we will shape the next generation of leaders who will actively engage with our local and global community to address societal challenges, foster community development, and promote the institution’s positive impact beyond campus boundaries.”
Hassija completed her bachelor of arts in psychology and master of arts in clinical psychology from Cal State Northridge. A licensed clinical psychologist, she received her doctorate in clinical psychology from the University of Wyoming, an APA-accredited clinical psychology doctoral program.
