Holly Timblin, an undergraduate student from Fontana, has been named one of the 10 winners of Cal State San Bernardino's 35th annual Research Competition.
Timblin, who is studying kinesiology, earned the honor for her work entitled "Cumulative Effect of Traumatic Brain Head Injuries in Parkinson's Disease" in the category of Behavioral and Social Sciences.
Timblin and the other nine winners will showcase their work when they represent the university at the 35th annual California State University Student Research Competition on April 30-May 1, which will be held virtually at Cal Poly Pomona.
“I’m delighted to report that the competition was a tremendous success as the 45 participating CSUSB students made outstanding presentations, making it difficult for faculty and staff who volunteered to serve as judges to select CSUSB’s representatives to the CSU competition,” said Danielle White, program coordinator of the university’s Office of Student Research. “I’d like to thank the participating students, their faculty mentors as well as our judges for making this a memorable event.”
The other student winners were Alexia B. Martinez, MacKenzie Feeken, Sean Christopher Bonilla, Luz Chavez, Andres Garcia, Holli Rosas, Miles Valencia, Xavier Resendez, Edward Zakher.
