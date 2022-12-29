Surrounded by family members, friends, and supporters, Fontana resident Jesse Armendarez on Dec. 29 took the oath of office in advance of assuming the 2nd District seat on the San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors on Jan. 2.
“The platform I ran on to help those of you who can’t help yourself, help those of you who are struggling to have a fair wage, to have mental health, these are promises that I have not forgotten. These are things that I plan on moving forward with, with dedication and passion,” Armendarez said shortly after being administered the oath by District Attorney Jason Anderson.
Armendarez, a successful small business owner and a former member of the Fontana City Council, was also honored by Congresswoman Norma Torres and blessed by Pastor Dan Carroll of Water of Life Community Church in Fontana, where Armendarez worships.
“I thank God for giving me the strength, endurance, passion, and desire to move forward and serve my public and for allowing me to be a public servant,” Armendarez said.
Armendarez’s sons Christian, 13, and Nicholas, 6, assisted in their father’s ascension to county office by summoning the Sheriff’s Honor Guard to present the colors and leading the Pledge of Allegiance.
“To all of the residents, I want you to know that my accountability, my transparency, and my accessibility were not just words I used on the campaign trail. They are words that I fundamentally believe,” Armendarez said.
Board members said they are eager to begin serving with Armendarez.
“I look forward to working collaboratively and effectively with him as we put the concerns of our county residents first. Supervisor Armendarez will bring in business experience that will help make our county prosper,” said 5th District Supervisor Joe Baca Jr.
The 2nd District includes all of Fontana in addition to Rancho Cucamonga.
