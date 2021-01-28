Jesse Hunter Jr., a long-time resident of Fontana, celebrated his 95th birthday on Jan. 28.
A socially-distanced drive-by birthday greeting was planned so that the World War II veteran could be congratulated by friends, family members, and local first responders.
Hunter, whose nickname is "Okie," was born in Arkansas and moved to Fontana in 1952. He is a retired Kaiser Steel worker who was employed as a crane operator in the foundry.
He raised five children in Fontana, and his surviving children are Donnie Hunter and Joanne Giebrich, both of Phelan, and Vicky Colangelo of Fontana, who organized the birthday celebration.
