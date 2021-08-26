Cal State LA recognized Fontana resident Katherine Roberts for her excellence in teaching and outstanding achievements during the university convocation recently.
Roberts, a professor of criminalistics and director of the graduate program in criminalistics in the university's School of Criminal Justice and Criminalistics, was presented a 2021 Cal State LA Outstanding Professor Award during the Aug. 19 event.
Roberts is currently collaborating with the Human Genomics Unit of the L.A. County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner to investigate the accuracy of phenotype/biogeographical ancestry-informative genetic markers using next-generation DNA sequencing. She collaborates with university faculty and private industry on several DNA sequencing projects related to bloodstain and fingerprint donor aging and trace evidence analysis.
Roberts also serves as the executive director of the California Forensic Science Institute at Cal State LA, overseeing the advancement of the forensic sciences through a multidisciplinary program that focuses on research development, professional training, student support and community engagement.
She teaches forensic microscopy, trace evidence analysis, applications of forensic science and research methods, and statistical analysis in forensic applications. She has mentored more than 120 student thesis research projects, published her research in prestigious peer-reviewed journals, and presented at numerous state, national and international conferences.
Roberts has been the principal investigator (PI) on U.S. Department of Justice grants, including from the National Institute of Justice and the Bureau of Justice Assistance (BJA).
She is currently the PI for a BJA-funded grant on post-conviction testing of DNA evidence in partnership with Loyola Law School’s Loyola Project for the Innocent.
Roberts received her Ph.D. in forensic science at the Graduate School and University Center of the City University of New York.
