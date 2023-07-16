Assemblymember James C. Ramos (D-San Bernardino) announced on July 14 that Fontana resident Angelica Macias was selected as the California Latino Legislative Caucus Foundation 2023 Scholarship for the 45th Assembly District and will receive $5,000.
Macias, a first generation college student attends California Baptist University and is pursuing a career as a nurse practitioner in the field of neonatology. She has already graduated from community college.
“I have dreamt of working in the medical field since I was nine years old, and that dream lives on to this day,” Macias said.
While attending school, she works as a perioperative technician at Loma Linda University to offset her school, family, and living expenses.
Macias said she found her educational inspiration from her parents who emigrated from Mexico.
“My father did not have the privilege to attend high school in Mexico and was expected to provide for his siblings at a young age. When he arrived in California at about 18 years old, he came with a strong will to learn and absorb any knowledge. He had a hunger to learn and solve any situations in his workplace by studying books in his free time,” she said.
Macias added: “His hard work ethic has profoundly influenced me to also accomplish my career goals … it is possible with hard work and grit.”
As the first in her family to attend college, Macias also served as a model and support system for her four younger siblings by helping them meet their education goals and set a career path for themselves.
“Angelica is a testimony to the values her parents have instilled in her. She also brings compassion and care back to the community in her current job as well as her desire to work as a nurse, nurturing and caring for children,” Ramos said. “I wish Angelica all the best as she continues to overcome challenges and celebrate the success of Latinos in higher education.”
Each year members of the California Latino Legislative Caucus Foundation opens applications for their statewide scholarship. More than 60 students from the 45th Assembly District applied for the scholarship this year. Applicants included high school seniors and university graduate level students with interests in a variety of studies such as medicine, political science, and technology.
