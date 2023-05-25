Sofia Rosales believes in getting a good education, and she also believes in making a difference to help the community.
These qualities help make Rosales, a lifelong Fontana resident, one of the most inspiring 2023 graduates of Cal Poly Pomona.
“I feel that I have been blessed in being the first in my family to obtain a college degree,” said Rosales, who earned a Bachelor of Arts in political science along with a minor in psychology on May 22.
She will now be pursuing her PhD beginning this fall at Michigan State University after receiving a full scholarship.
“This program is extremely competitive and is only accepting five students this year,” she said.
Beyond her academic accomplishments, her commitment to doing good deeds is quite commendable.
Over the past two years, she has dedicated her time to intern at the Food in Need of Distribution (FIND) Food Bank, assisting low-income families in accessing essential food resources.
She also is involved in the largest volunteer-based prison education program in the United States, the Prison Education Project (PEP). Rosales taught a class on Introduction to Autobiography Writing at the California Institution for Women, providing incarcerated women with the opportunity to improve their lives upon reintegration into society.
At Cal Poly, Rosales served as a mentor in the Bronco Navigators Program, an initiative that connects freshman and transfer students with mentors who guide them through their educational journeys.
Recently, she had the opportunity to broaden her horizons through a study abroad trip where she visited international organizations such as the United Nations High Commission for Refugees in Geneva, Switzerland, and the World Health Organization headquarters.
In recognition of her outstanding research projects and underrepresented background, she was selected to present at the University of Michigan Annual Emerging Scholars Conference. This prestigious event aims to broaden the diversity of perspectives in political science and encourages talented students from various backgrounds to pursue PhD programs.
Rosales, who graduated from Etiwanda High School in 2019, is hoping to continue to make a positive impact on society in the future.
“After obtaining my PhD, I plan on returning to Southern California to work as a professor, as I am passionate about work in the classroom and connecting with students like myself,” she said. “This milestone of completing the first steps in my career has made me feel full of hope and excitement and I can't wait to see what is yet to come!”
