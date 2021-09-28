A Fontana resident will be appearing on "Jeopardy!" and attempting to topple one of the popular quiz show's all-time winningest competitors.
Adriana Granados, a student advisor, will be one of the "Jeopardy!" contestants on Wednesday, Sept. 29, the show said in a news release.
The program will air at 7 p.m. on KABC-TV (Channel 7).
Granados will be going up against Matt Amodio, a 30-day champion who has won more than $1.1 million as of Sept. 28.
Granados will be one of the few local residents to ever compete on the show, which is in its 38th year in syndication. With a weekly audience of more than 20 million viewers, it is the top-rated quiz show on TV.
